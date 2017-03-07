NBC 6's Ari Odzer has more on the county's discussion over a measure to support those undocumented students in their system.

The Broward County School Board is considering a resolution that would provide "sanctuary schools" for their students.

The chamber at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Building in Fort Lauderdale was packed Tuesday morning, with a couple of dozen advocates of the resolution inside, wearing orange ribbons to signify their support for schools being off-limits for immigration enforcement.

The resolution, according to its supporters, would encourage schools to work with immigrant parents to create a so-called "safe plan" to prepare them in case their families become targets for immigration enforcement.

"We want our students to come to school, we want them to grow, we want them to thrive, we want them to be happy, we want them to feel comfortable in our classrooms, so this is a community effort," said school board member Robin Bartleman, who sponsored the resolution.

Public schools are obligated to provide all K-12 students with an education regardless of immigration status. The resolution is designed to remove the black cloud that might be hanging over students with questionable immigration status.

"While I grew up in Miami as an undocumented student I think the fact that I wasn't worried about my status, about my parents' status, about being searched at my high school, at my middle school allowed me to excel," said Robert Wong, an immigrant student.