A Broward County School District employee was indicted on obstruction charges for allegedly meddling in a drug investigation.

Porsha Session of Boynton Beach is a relative of a detective with the Lauderhill Police Department who was investigating a drug trafficking case.

Federal prosecutors say the 31-year-old obtained confidential information about the people involved in the drug ring.

Session is accused of accessing the phone number to one of the persons of interest in the case and calling that person to warn them about the probe, prosecutors said.

Investigators said Session made a series of phone calls to the individual and told the target that an informant was giving police details about the alleged drug ring.

Prosecutors said because Session warned the target, that individual changed his/her telephone number to avoid police.

The school district employee is charged with obstructing a drug investigation. If convicted, Session faces up to 20 years in prison.

Attorney information for Session was not available. The Broward County School District has not responded to NBC 6's request for comment.