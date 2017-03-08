A Broward County deputy is recovering after the car he was driving Wednesday morning – along with his K-9 partner – was struck by another vehicle.

Crews responded to the scene near N.W. 62nd Street in Oakland Park just before 6 a.m. According to BSO Public Information Officer Gina Carter, the deputy was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the K-9 dog was unhurt. An investigation continues into the crash.