Broward Woman Accused of Overdosing With Child In Truck

Michelle Lyn Neilly appears in bond court in Broward after her arrest on a child neglect charge. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A woman whose life may have been saved by emergency responders after she allegedly overdosed on heroin in a Dania Beach parking lot as her young child sat in her truck is facing a child neglect charge.

Michelle Lyn Neilly, 28, was arrested Monday on a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm after she was found unconscious in the parking lot of the Motel 6 at 825 E. Dania Beach Boulevard, according to a Broward Sheriff's Office arrest report.

According to the report, Neilly was found next to her pickup truck, which had the right rear door open and her child inside in a car seat, unsupervised and alone.

Neilly was unresponsive and her breathing was heavy and delayed, the report noted. Fire Rescue workers arrived and gave her Narcan, an overdose antidote, and she regained consciousness, the report said.

She admitted she had been using heroin and was taken to the hospital, the report said.

During her appearance in bond court Tuesday, Broward Judge Michael Davis told Neilly she was lucky to be alive.

"I don't know if you can find these officers but if these allegations are true, you may want to try and find them and thank them, because they saved your life," Judge Davis said.

"Yes sir," Neilly responded.

"I'm very very pleased that they were carrying this agent with them so that your life could be saved. If these allegations are true you've got some serious thinking to do," Judge Davis said.

A public defender noted that Neilly's husband had custody of the child and that the Department of Children and Families was involved in the case.

Judge Davis granted Neilly pre-trial release but she must undergo drug and alcohol evaluations and will be tested randomly twice a week. She was also granted supervisory contact with her child.

"I'm a little bit afraid for your life, I have to be honest with you, so I really want you to follow all the conditions that pre-trial sets for you," Judge Davis said.