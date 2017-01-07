The Panthers allowed at least one goal in each period

The Florida Panthers were beaten 4-0 by the Boston Bruins on Saturday at BB&T Center.

The loss closed out a three-game homestand for Florida, where the team ended up taking only one of three. The Panthers are now 17-16-8 on the season, which gives the team a total of 42 points.

Due to an upper body injury, Roberto Luongo was once again unavailable for the loss. Luongo injured himself during warmups for Friday's game and his status should be considered day-to-day at this point. Florida called up Sam Brittain from the ECHL prior to the game to serve as the backup goalie.

With Luongo out of action, James Reimer was in net for a second consecutive day. The extra workload may have taken a toll on Reimer, as he was not at his best. Reimer ended up with 33 saves on 37 chances. Boston's two goals in the second period put the game out of reach and the Bruins scored at least one goal in each period.

Florida also struggled with penalties in the loss, as Boston found itself with six power plays. The Panthers did kill five of those penalties, but failed on all three advantages they had themselves.

Overall the Panthers made things relatively easy on Boston goalie Tuukka Rask. Florida had 25 shots on goal total in the game with Rask stopping every one of them.

After a day off, Florida will begin a short road trip with a game in New Jersey against the Devils on Monday.