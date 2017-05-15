2,500-Acre Brush Fire Burning in Southwest Miami-Dade

Crews were working to contain a brush fire that grew to more than 2,000 acres in southwest Miami-Dade.

Fire crews were working to put out a large grass fire burning in southwest Miami-Dade Monday.

Flames scorched about 2,500 acres, and 50 percent of the fire was contained Monday afternoon. The fire is burning on Southwest 344th Street and 101st Avenue.

The fire started late Sunday night, Florida Forestry officials said. Smoke from the grass fire was picked up on First Alert Doppler 6000.

First Alert Doppler Radar 6000 picked up the smoke billowing from a 1,000 acres fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Photo credit: NBC 6

No homes or businesses are threatened at this time. Officials believe the fire was started by a recreational vehicle.



