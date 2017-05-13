Brush Fire Shuts Down Interstate 75 in Charlotte County | NBC 6 South Florida
Brush Fire Shuts Down Interstate 75 in Charlotte County

    Patrick M. Mahoney @FFS_Myakka
    Brush fire on I-75

    A portion of Interstate 75 is shut down Saturday due to poor visibility resulting from brush fires.

    Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 from Kings Highway (Exit 170) to Toledo Blade (Exit 179) in Port Charlotte are closed off.

    Officials say the brush fire broke out in the area of Yorkshire Street and Raintree Loop on the east end of North Port. The Florida Forest Service says it's currently burning 100 to 125 acres.

    North Port police say the fire jumped over the highway and is moving north.

    Several agencies are responding to the fire.

    Published at 2:57 PM EDT on May 13, 2017

