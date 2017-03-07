Brush Fire Shuts Down Part of Alligator Alley in Collier County | NBC 6 South Florida
Brush Fire Shuts Down Part of Alligator Alley in Collier County

    WBBH

    Part of Alligator Alley in Collier County is shut down as a brush fire grows.

    Interstate 75 between SR-29 at exit 80 and Golden Gate Parkway at exit 105 is closed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    About 6,000 acres have burned at the Picayune Stand State Forest. As Tuesday, only 30% of the blaze is contained, according to the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center.

    Mandatory evacuations are underway for parts of Collier County.

    Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

