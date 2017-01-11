Bullets Fly During Group Fight in Oakland Park, 1 Injured

One person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after gunfire erupted during a fight in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff's Office says multiple people were fighting at Northwest 40th Street and 8th Terrace. Shots were fired during the fight injuring one person.

The male victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert. His condition is unknown.

At least one of the shooters remained on scene, deputies said. Multiple people were detained as police investigate the shooting.

