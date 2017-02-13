Burger King Offers Adult-Only Valentine's Day Meal | NBC 6 South Florida
Burger King Offers Adult-Only Valentine's Day Meal

    Fast food chain Burger King is taking Valentine's Day to a risque level - offering an adult-only happy meal that comes with a different kind of toy.

    AdWeek reports that Burger King Israel is putting sex toys in its combo meal, but it's only available on Valentine's Day.

    The meal includes 2 Whoppers, 2 sides of french fries, 2 beers and a romantic adult toy. The special meal is only available after 6 p.m.

    Advertising agency Leo Burnett Israel posted the ad on its YouTube page.

