3 Charged in Fort Lauderdale Foot Locker Burglary: Police

Police are investigating a possible burglary of a Foot Locker store in Fort Lauderdale. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Three people are facing charges after police say a group of people broke into a Foot Locker in Fort Lauderdale and attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Police say the group of six broke into the shoe store, located at 930 West Sunrise Boulevard, around 3:30 a.m. The group used a sledgehammer to break into a rear window, then made off with shoes and apparel, tossing the shoe boxes in the dumpsters behind the store.

NBC 6 cameras captured images of sneaker boxes littered on the ground outside the store.

Officers arrived and were able to immediately detain three of the suspects. After establishing a perimeter, two other suspects were found in the area, and a sixth was found hiding behind a dumpster.

Police found burglary tools in the dumpster and recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen footwear and apparel.

Derrick Hamilton, 42, Walter Atwell, 34, and James Greene, 42 were arrested and charged with burglary and grand theft.

Tamarya Gray, 34, and Torrence Hayes, 22, were also taken into custody on pre-existing non-related warrants, but neither were charged with anything related to the burglary.

A sixth person was released without any charges.

It is not known if any of them have hired attorneys.

Stay with NBC 6 for updates on this developing story.