An RV burst into flames blocking traffic on Alligator Alley.

Officials blocked traffic on Alligator Alley after a motorhome burst into flames Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on I-75 North at mile marker 41 in Western Broward County.

Traffic camera footage showed huge flames and thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was released.