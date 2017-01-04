Busch Gardens Offering Two Unlimited Admission Deals | NBC 6 South Florida
Busch Gardens Offering Two Unlimited Admission Deals

    Busch Gardens Tampa Bay kicks off the new year with the return of two popular deals.

    For a limited time, you get a free pass to Adventure Island Water Park if you buy a Busch Gardens Fun Card. The Fun Card gets you unlimited admission through the entire year of 2017.

    Busch Gardens is also bringing back its popular Preschool Card that gives kids 5 years old and younger free admission to both Sea World Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay through December 31st.

    Click here for the Fun Card deal and here for the Preschool Card deal.

