Camila Cabello scored a feature on Pitbull's new single "Hey Mama". She along with J Balvin filmed the music video for Pitbull's song in Miami.

Camila Cabello is heating up her solo career since leaving Fifth Harmony.

The Cuban American singer revealed on Instagram she's working on a collaboration with fellow Cuban-American Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull and Colombian singer J Balvin. Cabello scored a feature on Pitbull's new song "Hey Mama." The trio film the music video for the new song in the 3-0-5.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old posted a photo of her sandwiched between the handsome duo.

Cabello also posted a Havana-esque picture, wearing a floral print midriff with a Cuban flag in hand. Her caption reads "pa mi gente latina stand up" which translates to "my Hispanic people stand up" in English.

One would think the singer was in Cuba filming the video, but the trio was in Miami Beach for the shoot.

J Balvin also posted several photos from the set. In one picture, Balvin poses in front of popular Italian restaurant Piccola Cucina on Espanola Way.

J Balvin wrote "CUBA" in another Instagram photo of him and Cabello candidly laughing.

Cabello kicked off her solo career since her split with her band mates. Just last week, she and DJ Cashmere Cat released their pop single Love Incredible.

By the looks of things, Cabello is hoping to step out in a big way on her own following her exit from Fifth Harmony.