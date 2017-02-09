A South Florida organization that has been helping homeless members of our community for over half a century will begin to scale down its daily care programs before eventually ending them this summer.

In a statement released Thursday, Camillus House in Miami announced it will begin to limit the amount of people it helps in their Day Center starting this Friday. The program, which started in 2003 and has provided homeless members of the community with meals, clothing, showers and engagement programs, was designed to help out 150 people each day – but has been averaging 340 people that they help a day.

The program will close permanently on June 30th. Officials say the move comes after partial funding – which was provided from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development – ended last year. The organization was unable to get funding from other sources to keep the day program alive.

Camillus House opened in 1960 to served Cuban exiles who came into the county. It currently serves as the largest service provider for the homeless community in South Florida, including health care, drug treatment along with helping to place people in homes and gain jobs – serving over 12,500 people each year.