Car Accident Caught on Camera Injures Two Sheriff's Deputies

By Brandon Lopez

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    Two Florida Sheriff’s deputies were injured Tuesday in a traffic accident, which was caught on camera.

    The two Pasco County deputies were on the scene of a traffic accident, when a pick-up truck turned into the path of another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

    The collision pushed the pick-up into the first accident, hitting both deputies.

    One deputy and a woman were knocked to the ground.

    All three were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening. 

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

