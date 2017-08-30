Car Accident Caught on Camera Injures Two Sheriff's Deputies

Two Deputies Injured in Crash in Pasco County

Two Florida Sheriff’s deputies were injured Tuesday in a traffic accident, which was caught on camera.

The two Pasco County deputies were on the scene of a traffic accident, when a pick-up truck turned into the path of another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The collision pushed the pick-up into the first accident, hitting both deputies.

One deputy and a woman were knocked to the ground.

All three were taken to the hospital for medical treatment. None of the injuries were considered to be life-threatening.