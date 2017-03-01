Car Fire Causes Closure on Turnpike in Broward County

Traffic came to a halt Wednesday morning on a major Broward County road after a car caught fire.

Crews responded to the scene on the Turnpike northbound at Hollywood Blvd. shortly after 8:45 a.m. Chopper 6 was over the scene as firefighters worked to put out the fire.

All lanes were closed during cleanup, causing massive delays during the morning rush hour. There is no word on what caused the fire to start. No injuries have been reported at this time.