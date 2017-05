RAW VIDEO: A car goes into the water at Crandon Park on Key Biscayne.

A car went into the water at Crandon Park on Key Biscayne Wednesday morning.

Officials said a woman was behind the wheel when the car somehow rolled into the water from the boat launch ramp.

Footage showed the white sedan in the water at a marina in the park.

The woman was able to get out of the car uninjured. Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident.

