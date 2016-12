Crews responded after a car struck a fire hydrant that started spewing water in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday. (Published 4 hours ago)

Miami-Dade Fire officials said they responded to the incident at Northwest 168th Street and 8th Avenue.

Footage showed water shooting out of the ground near the car and flooding nearby streets. Officials said there were no injuries.

No other information was immediately known.