A car was swallowed by a sinkhole after crashing into a fire hydrant in St. Augustine Monday.

The St. Johns Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook of the vehicle partly submerged underwater.

The car slammed into the fire hydrant, damaging it and causing water to gush out. The overflow caused the ground to open up and swallow the vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Road Rage Incident Caught on Tape Goes Viral

NBC 6's Melissa Adan has more after the wild scene took place this weekend, leading to one man's arrest. (Published Monday, June 12, 2017)