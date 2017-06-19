While a Sparkle Clean Car Wash customer vacuumed her car in May, a man reached into the vehicle and grabbed her purse. (Published 3 hours ago)

While a Sparkle Clean Car Wash customer vacuumed her car last month, a man quickly reached into her vehicle, grabbed her purse and drove away, Broward Sheriff’s officials said.

Officials are still searching for the suspect.

About 10 a.m. May 14, a black Volkswagen Passat parked next to the woman’s car at the Oakland Park location. A man got out of the passenger side of the Passat and started to vacuum it.

Then, the woman opened the passenger side door of her car, reached into her purse and checked her cellphone. She put the phone back into her purse and continued to clean, not realizing she left her car door open.

The man took the purse from the woman’s vehicle and got into the Passat, which fled the scene thereafter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-202-3131. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.