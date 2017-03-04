Carnaval on the Mile 2017 Kicking Off

Carnaval on the Mile is this weekend.

There's a big party happening in South Florida, and if you don't have weekend plans just yet— it's not too late to take part in the festivities.

Carnaval on the Mile 2017 is taking over Miracle Mile in downtown Coral Gables

The annual street festival is in it's 19th year with NBC 6 and Telemundo two of this year's sponsors.

"I get to get my prizes," said Luis Fernandez. "I come every year, I spend here, most of the day in here and I have a great time."

But besides the good eats and beats, Carnaval on the Mile includes art exhibitions featuring more than 100 artists.

"We're getting more established artists than we've had before," said Dania Sierra, art director. "We have artists coming in from all over the United States."

And there's plenty of fun to keep people coming back.

"We just love it. And obviously we keep coming back every year, so it's great!"