Video this weekend shows the teen who gained national recognition for her appearance on “The Dr. Phil Show” getting into an altercation outside a Lake Worth bar.

The video was posted by the Kavasutra Kava Bar after the encounter Feb. 25.

The video apparently shows Danielle Bregoli, known for the “Cash me Ousside” viral video in September 2016, exchanging words with two women outside the bar.

One girl with Bregoli throws something onto the women, who are sitting down.

The post said Bregoli attack a bar patron after the woman expressed concerned about the child being out late.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning they are investigating the incident.

Bregoli made headlines a few weeks ago for an alternation with a passenger during a recent flight.

This article is courtesy of our news partner WPTV.