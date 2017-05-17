Another cat was killed exactly two weeks after a family found its cat hanged on a fence in Hialeah.

Police said a cat found dead Wednesday belongs to the same family who lost its cat after the animal was mutilated and left to die on a fence May 3rd.

Officers were investigating Wednesday's incident outside the family's home on West 51st Place and 8th Avenue. The animal was discovered on the grass near a canal behind the famuily's home.

Detectives did not reveal the cause of death, and they said there was no evidence yet connecting the dots to any suspect. The family bought the cat after the first cat was killed.

In the previous cat killing, Hialeah police arrested the family's neighbor, 20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez-Monteagudo, for allegedly mutilating the feline. He was charged with one count of animal cruelty with intent to kill.

Rodriguez-Monteagudo told NBC 6 he wanted to and tried to kill the cat but wasn't able to go through with it. The 20-year-old said he let the cat go and that "it" hanged itself on the fence.

He was released from jail one day after he arrest on $5,000 bond.