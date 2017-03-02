Celebrate Latin Culture at Carnaval Miami 2017

Carnaval Miami is underway and featured as this year's poster artist is South Florida-born artist Alexander Mijares. NBC6 in the Mix host Roxanne Vargas takes us to Mijares' creative space for a look at the piece he created for Carnaval Miami.

The biggest Latin cultural celebration is underway in South Florida. Carnaval Miami 2017 kicked off in February and runs through March and there are plenty of events for you and your family. The celebration culminates with the biggest street party, the 40th Annual Calle Ocho Festival.

March 4-5

19th Annual Carnaval on the Mile

The festival takes place in Downtown Coral Gables at Alhambra Circle. Bring your family along to enjoy art, jazz and funk music, food and kids' entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

March 4-5

2nd Annual Cork & Fork

The food and wine tasting festival takes place at the Pavilion Tent at Alhambra Circle and Salzedo. For two days, local chefs will offer savory tastings and cooking demonstrations. The event will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tickets are selling fast. Click here to get your tickets.

March 7

36th Annual Carnaval Miami Cooking Contest

The competition will be held at the La Palma Restaurant at 6 p.m. You can meet the aspiring chefs and celebrity judges. RSVP here.

March 8

36th Annual Carnaval Miami Domino Tournament

The popular tournament goes down at the Domino Park in the heart of Little Havana from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. More than 200 contestants will battle for the Domino crown.

March 9

36th Annual Carnaval Miami Golf Classic

The tournament benefits the Kiwanis Little Havana Foundation's scholarship awards. Meet up with local VIPs at the Melreese Golf Course at 12 p.m.

March 12

40th Annual Calle Ocho Festival

This party has been dubbed the world's largest Hispanic festival. Calle Ocho goes down on Southwest 8th Street from 12th to 27th Avenue with live performances on every block. The street bash begins at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.