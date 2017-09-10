David Culver reports for NBC 6 from Plantation. A massive tree outside of a fast food restaurant was uprooted.

A sheriff’s deputy in Central Florida was one of two people killed after she was involved in a car crash while gathering supplies for a shelter opened up for Hurricane Irma evacuees.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash took place Sunday morning in Hardee County, located east of Sarasota. A press release from FHP said the deputy died after a crash with another vehicle driven by a Department of Corrections officer who was heading to work.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reported the deputy was Julie Bridges, a 13-year-veteran of the department. Bridges had been working at a shelter opened up in the county and was returning home to get more items before heading back to the shelter.

Officials have not said if weather played a factor in the crash.