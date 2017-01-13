Charges have been dropped against a man accused of trying to kidnap several children in Miami dating back to last year, his attorney said Friday. Marshawn Andrews, 25, was arrested on Dec. 23 on multiple charges. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Charges have been dropped against a man accused of trying to kidnap several children in Miami dating back to last year, his attorney said Friday.

Marshawn Andrews, 25, was arrested on Dec. 23 on multiple charges including aggravated battery, attempted sexual battery on a minor and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

Andrews walked out of the Miami-Dade courthouse Friday and was met by his mother.

"I feel good, to hug my mom, I missed Christmas, New Years," he said.

"I hope that they pick up the person that's really out there trying to do this to these little kids, cause I feel sorry for their family, so I really hope that they do find the person that they're looking for," mom Pamela Andrews said.

An attorney for Andrews said the charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Police said they stand by the arrest and added that they had enough probable cause in the case.

Andrews was arrested for a series of incidents in which three girls were targeted. The first incident happened on August 31st when a girl who was walking to school near Northwest 65th Street and 7th Avenue was approached by a man in a car, but she was able to get away.

Two more incidents took place later in the year, including on November 10th near Northwest 12th Avenue and 67th Street, where the victim was also able to flee.

The third incident happened on December 12th near Northwest 71st Street and 9th Avenue. The victim said she was walking home from Miami Northwestern Senior High when the armed man ordered her to get in his SUV. Once inside, he ordered to see her private parts, reportedly offering $500 to the victim before she was able to escape the vehicle and run away.

At his bond court appearance last month, Andrews called it a "case of mistaken identity," and family members denied his involvement.