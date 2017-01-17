Charges have been dropped against the teenager accused of murdering a rabbi during an attempted robbery in North Miami Beach in 2014.

Deandre Edwin Charles, 16, had been charged with murder in the August 2014 shooting death of Rabbi Joseph Raksin.

But the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office dropped all charges against Charles Tuesday after the trial team determined it can't prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, court records showed.

Both Charles and his mother have insisted that he was home at the time of the murder.

Miami-Dade Police said Raksin, 60, was walking in the 800 block of Northeast 175th Street and headed to his North Miami Beach temple when he was approached by two young men. Raksin was shot during that encounter, and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died.