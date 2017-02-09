Charles Kushner Interested in Buying Marlins: Report

Real estate developer Charles Kushner is interested in purchasing the Miami Marlins, according to a report by ESPN.

Kushner would be part of a larger group and it is not yet known how far along the talks went. There was a report earlier on Thursday that a buyer had come to a handshake agreement with team owner Jeffrey Loria. At this time, it is not confirmed that Kushner's group is the buyer in that agreement.

The mogul comes with a storied past and a connection to the White House. Kushner's son is Jared Kushner, who is currently one of the top aides to President Donald Trump. The elder Kushner's daughter-in-law is Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter. As for Charles Kushner, he is a convicted felon who has served time in federal prison.

Kushner was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering back in 2005. Since his release from prison in 2006, Kushner has re-entered the real estate world.

There is a sports connection for the Kushner family as well, and this would not be the first time they had interest in owning a professional franchise. In 2012, Jared Kushner attempted to purchase the Los Angeles Dodgers. The bid would eventually be retracted. Charles Kushner meanwhile reportedly had tried to buy into an NBA team in the last decade.

Any sale of the team would be subject to approval by the Major League Baseball and the 29 other owners. Kushner's past and his connection to the White House could prove to be problems if a sale comes to fruition. There are other buyers that are reportedly interested in the team, but no other names are known at this time.

Developing Thousands of Flights Canceled as Snowstorm Pounds Northeast

The Marlins will open spring training next week in Jupiter.