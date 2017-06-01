Chess Teacher Accused of Forcing Broward Child Into Inappropriate Contact During Lesson | NBC 6 South Florida
FIRST ALERT: 
Hurricane Season Begins: What To Know
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Chess Teacher Accused of Forcing Broward Child Into Inappropriate Contact During Lesson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Broward Sheriff's Office

    A Deerfield Beach man in behind bars following a disturbing allegation of inappropriate contact with a young child.

    Police arrested 65-year-old Valeriy Gorokhov late Wednesday night on one count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child. According to the police report, Gorokhov is alleged to have forced a seven year old girl to touch his groin area while giving her a chess lesson.

    The victim told family members that on May 19th, Gorokhov placed a shell in his pocket and asked for help in getting it out. He then allegedly placed her hand in his pocket and begin to rub on his penis before he went to the bathroom and took it out, giving it to the victim.

    When questioned by police, Gorokhov said he does provide shells to students he tutors and does exercises with kids when they became tired from their lessons, claiming that any contact was accidental and he has never intentionally had a child touch him.

    No bail has been set as Gorokhov awaits his first court appearance.

    Published 2 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices