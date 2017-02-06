Child Found Unresponsive Inside Car in Pinecrest | NBC 6 South Florida
Child Found Unresponsive Inside Car in Pinecrest

    A child was found unresponsive inside car in Pinecrest Monday afternoon.

    Police responded to the scene located on Southwest 124th Terrace and 77th Avenue.

    Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told NBC 6 a 1-year-old child was found unresponsive but that he or she had a pulse. Rescue officials believe the child may have been in the car for about two and a half hours. 

    The one-year-old was rushed to Baptist Health Medical Center. 

    Aerial footage showed police cars in front of a home and crime scene tape blocking a white vehicle.

    No further information was released.

     

