Scene of a near-drowning at a condo in Sunny Isles Beach.

A child was hospitalized after a near-drowning at a condo building in Sunny Isles Beach Monday.

Rescue workers responded to the building at 400 Sunny Isles Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one child was taken to a nearby hospital. The child's condition was unknown.

