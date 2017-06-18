A Boynton Beach woman being investigated for child neglect was arrested when the police officer interviewing her in the apartment noticed a child holding a loaded gun.

A Boynton Beach police officer and an investigator from the Florida Department of Children and Families were called to the apartment Tuesday to speak with 34-year-old Rosalyn Faniel in regards to allegations of neglecting a child.

According to WPTV, authorities received complaints about a man selling drugs from the apartment and people coming in and out of the home at all hours of the night.

While the police officer and investigator interviewed Faniel in her living room, the officer noticed a child bringing toys from the bedroom to the living room.

While officers continued talking to Faniel, the toddler pulled out a black 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his toy box. The officer immediately pulled the pistol from the child's hands and found a bullet in the chamber with the safety off.

Faniel told police the gun wasn't hers and she didn't know the weapon was in the apartment.

While searching the apartment, officers also found a yellow box of 9mm ammunition sitting on top of the refrigerator next to a black scale and a pink makeup bag which contained 6 small plastic bags of white and pink powder. The powder tested positive for Oxycodone. Police say each plastic bag weighted .1 grams, bringing the total weight to .6 grams.

Faniel was arrested and charged with child neglect.