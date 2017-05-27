City Officials Work to Salvage World OutGames

The City of Miami Beach has teamed up with other community partners to make sure that the World OutGames go as planned, after they were cancelled on Friday due to "financial challenges."

Athletes and spectators from around the world were frustrated to find out of the cancellations when they arrived Friday. They said they were told of the cancellations via email.

In a recent statement from the City of Miami Beach, the city announced that they worked with the event's logistics organizers to restore many of the events that were planned.

In an earlier statement from the city, they said the cancellations stemmed from a potential misappropriation of funds. The Miami Beach Police Department and the State Attorney's Office have opened a fraud investigation.



