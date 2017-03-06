As quick as the civil trial stemming from a 2014 fight between Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and two people outside a Miami Beach nightclub was set to begin, the case has come to a close.

Attorneys for the NFL player announced that a confidential settlement had been reached between Pouncey and the two plaintiffs, Ricquan James and Niya Pickett. According to their initial suit, James and Pickett say that Pouncey and his twin brother, Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, beat them along with their security detail outside the Cameo Nightclub during the twins’ birthday party.

The lawsuit says Maurkice Pouncey specifically punched James in the face and made homophobic comments toward him. Mike Pouncey, according to officials, was not part of the civil lawsuit.

Attorneys for Pouncey said they would present the settlement to a Miami-Dade circuit court judge on Monday when the trial was set to begin,

The Pouncey’s birthday parties have drawn plenty of attention in the past. In 2013, the twin brothers created controversy when they wore hats in support of Aaron Hernandez, a former teammate of theirs with the Florida Gators who was accused at the time of first degree murder.