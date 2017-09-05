Closures Announced in South Florida Due to Hurricane Irma

NBC 6's Adam Berg and Steve MacLaughlin have team coverage as the storm continues to grow while making its move across the Caribbean.

With Hurricane Irma continuing its push across the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean, South Florida is keeping its eye on the storm and several municipalities are announcing closures as a result of the storm.

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Mark Porter announced that all schools in the district would be closed starting Wednesday until further notice. The current track of the storm as of 11 a.m. Tuesday had Irma going over Key West by Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.

There is also a mandatory evacuation of tourists from the Keys being scheduled to start on Wednesday at sunrise.