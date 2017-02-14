The Coast Guard is searching for a man who reportedly went overboard from the Carnival Elation cruise ship near the Bahamas Monday.

Kevin Wellons, 24, from Warner Robins, Georgia, was on the Elation when he reportedly went overboard about 15 miles southwest of Abaco, officials said.

Wellons' wife reported him missing around 8:30 a.m. Monday. He was seen going overboard from the 11th deck of the ship on the Elation's closed circuit TV, officials said.

The Elation had left Jacksonville and was heading to its first stop at Nassau. A Coast Guard helicopter and airplane are involved in the search.