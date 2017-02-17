Thousands Expected to Attend Coconut Grove Arts Festival This Weekend | NBC 6 South Florida
Thousands Expected to Attend Coconut Grove Arts Festival This Weekend

    One of South Florida's most popualr events kicks off this weekend with thousands of people flocking to Coconut Grove.

    This weekend, an estimated 120,000 people are expected to make their way to Coconut Grove for a yearly tradition that has gone on for over half a century.

    The Coconut Grove Arts Festival shows off work from over 350 renowned artists from across the world for the three day event. Proceeds from the weekend go toward arts programs in the school system of Miami-Dade County and the community as a whole.

    The event also means parking issues for those making their way to the area. Bayshore Drive will be closed from Aviation Avenue to McFarlane Road and fromMcFarlane Road to Grand Avenue starting Friday morning until Monday night.

    Drivers are advised that heavy traffic is expected on SW 27th Avenue and they should use 22nd and 32nd Avenue as alternatives or use Miami-Dade transit.

    Tickets are still avalible for many of the events and can be purchased by clicking on this link.

    NBC 6 is a proud sponsor of the event and will be live starting Friday with host Roxanne Vargas and 6 In The Mix broadcasting live at 11:30 a.m.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

