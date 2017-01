It's about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than it was in last night in South Florida! NBC 6 meteorologist Erika Delgado has your latest forecast. (Published 2 hours ago)

South Florida is bracing some of the coldest air so far this winter season, as a cold front makes its way through.

The cold front swung through late Saturday, bringing temperatures into the lower 50s. Cooler conditions expected to continue Sunday and into the work week, with highs in the 70s.

With winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts at 25 mph, some uncomfortable conditions are expected— even if you're sitting under the sun.