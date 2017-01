After a stretch of hot and humid weather a cold front is expected to bring cooler air to South Florida this week. (Published 2 hours ago)

The front is expected to move into the area Thursday, bringing temperatures into the lower 60s. We'll see near-normal temps by Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the 70s.

Another cold front is expected early next week, with a brisk Monday morning expected with temps in the 50s.