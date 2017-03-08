NBC 6's Michael Spears reports on the beach cleanup planned as spring breakers party on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Big crowds can mean a big mess. That’s a reality on Fort Lauderdale Beach during Spring Break.

College students from across the nation have been partying on the sand, but they always leave behind a heap of trash.

It takes extra city workers to keep Fort Lauderdale Beach clean during Spring Break. However, on Wednesday, they got a helping hand from local college students.

Brooke Wade along with several spring breakers helped to clean up the mess left behind.

“It makes me frustrated and kind of sad that people actually do that to places they come visit," said Wade.

The city says it wants people to have fun, but also follow the rules.

Police make sure of it.

Allianz Travel ranked Fort Lauderdale the fourth hottest U.S. destination this Spring Break and it's easy to see why.

But, even with extra hands and extra bins, trash piles up.

Wade and some of the spring breakers don’t want to ruin a good thing.

Matt Carroll, a student at Michigan State University, pitched in Wednesday.

"We realize that the city will shut it down just like they did Panama City Beach. I'm a senior now. I was there when they shut it down. I want this to continue on. I realize it's a lot about the beach,” said Carroll.

Wade, who brought friends to help, plans to do it again.

She said it would be nice if more spring breakers followed suit.

"People are asking me why I'm doing it and that there are people that get paid for it and I don't think that's the point; it's garbage. It's a lot of trash that gets left here. I don't think it should be left anywhere," said Wade.