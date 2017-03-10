Colombian Kids Cheer on Players At WBC Opener

Eleven underprivileged children from Colombia were in a suite at the World Baseball Classic in Marlins Park, thanks to a trip sponsored by the Mayor of Cartagena, Monolo Duque.

The biggest fans of Team Colombia might just be the smallest ones at Marlins Park Friday night.

"Those kids are living in poor condition in Colombia," Duque said in Spanish. "They had never taken an airplane before, so that means a lot for them and for the country, too."

Mayor Duque says in a country crazy about soccer, baseball is actually the most popular sport in Cartagena.

The kids at the World Baseball Classic told NBC 6 they idolize the Colombian players, especially the ones who made it to the major leagues.

City of Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado joined the Mayor of Cartagena in the suite, welcoming him to Miami. He also gave Mayor Duque an honorary "Key to the City."