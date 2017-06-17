A South Florida community came together on Saturday in the name of equality.

Nearly 30,000 people lined the streets of Wilton Manors for the Stonewall Parade on Saturday afternoon.

The city hosted the day of fun to mark the serious events of the Stonewall riots in the late sixties.

Parade officials also held memorial ceremonies for victims of violence against the LGBTQ community, including victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

This year’s grand marshal was actress Sharon Gless from the “Queer as Folk” series.