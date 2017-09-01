Concerns Over Future of DACA Looming in South Florida

NBC 6's Melissa Adan has a preview of an event Friday in Miami as the area's immigrant community waits to hear what the future will hold.

Concerned Dreamers are uniting Friday night at Miami’s Freedom Tower as they work to pressure President Donald Trump to continue the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition is organizing several vigils throughout the Labor Day weekend in Miami. The group is worried because several government officials said Trump is likely to end the DACA program, possibly by letting it expire over time.

“I’m not going to get ahead and be presumptuous when a decision hasn’t been made,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday. “It would be disingenuous to create a false timeline that isn’t workable.”

DACA has shielded nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation and has allowed them to work and study legally in the U.S.

Local leaders including Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Rep. Carlos Curbelo are fighting for legislation to benefit young undocumented immigrants.

“I truly believe that the President has a deep internal conflict with this DACA issue, on one hand he supports tough policies on immigration and on another he shows desires to treat young people with heart and compassion,” said Curbelo.

