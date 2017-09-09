Conditions in Coconut Grove Deteriorating as Heavy Squalls Pass

NBC 6's Dan Krauth found himself dealing with monster storms in Miami-Dade as the massive hurricane moves closer to Florida.

Heavy squalls from Hurricane Irma pounded Coconut Grove Saturday with fierce winds and rain.



NBC 6 reporter Dan Krauth reports transformers in the area are blowing out.



On Saturday afternoon. tornado watches were issued for Miami-Dade, Broward and the upper Florida Keys until midnight, the National Weather Service said.

Irma remains an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest forecast track slightly shifted Irma toward the west, skirting along the north coast of Cuba.