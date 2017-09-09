Conditions in Coconut Grove Deteriorating as Heavy Squalls Pass - NBC 6 South Florida
Conditions in Coconut Grove Deteriorating as Heavy Squalls Pass

    NBC 6's Dan Krauth found himself dealing with monster storms in Miami-Dade as the massive hurricane moves closer to Florida.

    Heavy squalls from Hurricane Irma pounded Coconut Grove Saturday with fierce winds and rain.

    NBC 6 reporter Dan Krauth reports transformers in the area are blowing out.

    On Saturday afternoon. tornado watches were issued for Miami-Dade, Broward and the upper Florida Keys until midnight, the National Weather Service said.

    Irma remains an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    The latest forecast track slightly shifted Irma toward the west, skirting along the north coast of Cuba.

