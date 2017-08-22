Expected to be completed in 2019, the bridge will help people safely get across Southwest 8th Street to the FIU campus (Published 50 minutes ago)

As part of a massive project aimed at helping students at FIU safely get across Southwest 8th Avenue is now under construction.

The Pedestrian Bridge, part of a $11.4 million dollar project grant from the Department of Transportation, will be built near the intersection of 109th Avenue, near the entrance to the school.

The 30 foot wide bridge will allow for those on bikes to share the bridge with those on foot. It will be illuminated at night, feature a canopy to protect those crossing from the elements.

The money will also help to pay for improvements to the FIU entrance on SW 8th Street as well as improvements to the 109th Avenue area. It is expected to be completed by 2019.

Construction begins just as the university is dealing with the tragic death of an incoming freshman, who was killed not far from the intersection on Sunday. It also comes as the University of Miami unveiled their bridge across U.S. 1 near the Metrorail station, which came after several students were hit – in some cases, fatally – trying to cross the busy intersection.