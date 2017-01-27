South Florida residents will have to get out their sweaters and jackets one more time before January comes to an end as another cold front prepares to come through the area.

Saturday, temperatures will start to dip along with mild, dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will see morning temperatures as low as the mid 50’s in some areas with a struggle to reach the upper 60’s for a high temperature.

The cooler air will extend into the work week, with lows expected to remain in the 50’s – including an expected low of 51 degrees Tuesday morning – with highs expected to reach the 70’s to end the month.