Cops: Man Who Cited Extortion on Child Porn Site is Arrested | NBC 6 South Florida
NBC_OTS_MIAMI

Cops: Man Who Cited Extortion on Child Porn Site is Arrested

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities say an Ohio man who told police he visited a child pornography website and was now being extorted faces a child pornography charge.

    The Summit County sheriff's office says 22-year-old Julius Mays, of Twinsburg, told police he entered his personal information on a child porn site and later got an email demanding $5,000 or he would be reported to the police.

    The sheriff's office says he instead went to the Twinsburg Police Department.

    Mays is now charged with the felony of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor. He could face more charges.

    He's being held in jail and couldn't be reached for comment.

    There's no public telephone listing for Mays or court records indicating whether he has an attorney.

    Published 51 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 6 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices