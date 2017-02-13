Coral Gables officials are looking to put an end to motels along one major roadway they say cater to prostitution – but need the help of the city of Miami to continue with their plans.

The city commission approved an ordinance in December that prohibits hourly rentals at hotels and motels in the city. The move – which fines the business between $5,000 and $15,000 depending on the offense – was designed to shut down many of the hotels located along SW 8th Street that border the city.

However, just one of those hotels – buildings that can be seen starting west of LeJeune Road all the way to the Palmetto Expressway featuring neon signs, some with hearts and other symbols – is actually in the city limits of Coral Gables, as the rest fall within the jurisdiction of the city of Miami.

Officials from Coral Gables recently met with Miami city commissioner Francis Suarez to discuss a possible agreement between the cities to help police the area and enforce restrictions.

“I look forward to hopefully implementing this and cleaning up an area that for such a long time has been a blight not only for the city of Miami but for the city of Coral Gables,” Commissioner Vince Lago said. “For some reason there’s been a blind eye turned to it for a long time.”

“I think that oftentimes this kind of activity can be seasonal, and when there’s an uptick in it everyone starts paying attention,” Suarez said. “It all depends on where we see things happening.”

Existing zone code currently defines hotels as utilized for “daily, weekly and monthly occupancy.”