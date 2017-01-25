Coral Springs Boy Injured in Crash Surprised with New Bike, Tooth | NBC 6 South Florida
Coral Springs Boy Injured in Crash Surprised with New Bike, Tooth

By Teresa Joseph

    Coral Springs Police Dept.

    A Coral Springs boy who was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike got a special delivery from police officers.

    The officers surprised little JaNye, at his home as he recovers, with a new bicycle and bike helmet. They also delivered the boy’s tooth that was knocked out in the crash. The officer who found the tooth returned it to JaNye.

    The accident happened Jan. 20 as JaNye rode his bike to Hunt Elementary School.

    He was badly injured but returned home from the hospital this week. He is expected to make a full recovery.

    Coral Springs Police posted photos from the visit on Facebook. Officers said the surprise was special and rare because it’s not often they get to speak with victims of bad accidents. In their Facebook post, the department reminded drivers to look for children on the road, especially near school zones.

    JaNye is expected to return to school next month.

